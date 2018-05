By Tony DiZinno After the last track inspection, the session is back green at 2:09 p.m. ET. One squirrely moment at Turn 2 as Munoz goes to Chilton’s inside and wiggles. Out of Turn 2, Rossi is now past Chilton too. Up to 25 cars on track shortly after the green. But it goes yellow…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.