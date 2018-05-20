James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“It’s devastating in every way possible. We got in line there and then we had a tire vibration. I’m not exactly sure what the problem was… Indy is a cruel mistress sometimes. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but SPM worked their tails off to get these cars ready. We have three cars in the show, unfortunately the fourth one didn’t make it, but we win as a team and we lose as a team. It’s crazy to be here after where we were two years ago, but we will put our heads down and we will take a look at it and definitely learn from this experience. It’s a character builder for sure, but yeah, I’m just disappointed. The Arrow Electronics car is fast enough to be in the show, no doubt about it. We’ve got one of the best crews in pit lane — we’ve proved that all year long. It’s just a big blow for sure.”

Robert Wickens

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“I think we lost some speed over night which is always frustrating. On Fast Friday we were right in the mid-227s or low-227s, and now we can’t even make it there, so we have some work to do. I don’t think that rain delay could have come at a worse time. We got the Lucas Oil car all hot and ready, did one timed lap and had to stop [for moisture on track]. It rained but it’s not cold outside, so everything is hot and the engine’s not making great power because it’s just hot. We did what we could, but I feel like I didn’t get a fair chance. I know there’s more speed – it’s frustrating because I honestly think we had a shot at the Fast Nine today.”

Jay Howard

No. 7 One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports/AFS Racing Honda

“The objective today was to make sure we got the One Cure car in the field, and we did just that. Thanks to the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports boys, Honda, One Cure — we are pretty proud. It’s pretty special to be here. It’s been so smooth being back with the team with so many familiar faces. I really appreciate the guys’ hard work and I’m really happy to get the car in the show.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing/SPM Honda

“We felt really close to the bubble because of our disappointing first run; I have been sweating it all day. It was tight until the checkered flag dropped. The second run was a much better run than the first. Meyer Shank Racing has done a great job the whole month. What’s been confusing at times is that we don’t know exactly where the speed is, but everyone at Meyer Shank Racing has done a great job at figuring it out for me. We know what we need to do and then we would execute it. The guys are putting the hours in, so we will just keep trying heading into pole day tomorrow.”