By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich Fast Friday began under overcast skies with an air temperature of 66F and track temperature of 76F. Terrific weather for making speed. The wind-sock on the top of the pylon was being pushed almost directly west perpendicular to the two ¼ mile short chutes. The first car on track…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.