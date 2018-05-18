Honda Drivers Top Speed Chart in “Fast Friday” at Indianapolis

  • Marco Andretti, Robert Wickens lead the way in final practice day before qualifying
  • Honda drivers take four of top six practice speeds
  • Field of 33 to be set on Saturday, pole position qualifying takes place Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 18, 2018) – “Fast Friday” once again lived up to its name today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Honda duo of Marco Andretti and Robert Wickens claimed the top two positions on the speed chart in the final full day of practice prior to qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

With turbocharger boost turned up to the higher, qualifying level permitted by series rules, Honda drivers claimed four of the six fastest speeds positions on the day, and six of the top 10. In a one-off appearance for the Scuderia Corsa/Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing effort, veteran Oriol Servia ended the day fourth, joining Andretti, Wickens and Ed Carpenter with laps above 230 miles per hour.

In an impressive return to Indianapolis after a bone-breaking crash in 2017, Sebastien Bourdais posted the sixth-fastest speed today, with Stefan Wilson ninth in his Andretti Autosport Honda. Wilson’s teammate, Alexander Rossi, rounded out the top ten with a best lap of 229.235 mph.

First-round and “Bump Day” qualifying on Saturday will determine the 33-car field from the 35 entries at the Speedway, as well as the nine pole finalists. Sunday’s “Pole Day” qualifying runs will set the starting order for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, capped by a “Fast Nine” shootout to determine the coveted pole position.

Live ABC Network television coverage of qualifying action from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts at 4 p.m. EDT, both Saturday and Sunday.

 

Quotes:

Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport Honda) Fastest in “Fast Friday” practice: “We’ve been feeling good, actually, [the car is] pretty good in traffic, and in race trim. I don’t know how much better we can get it. I think [for qualifying] going earlier is going to be better. It’s always faster in the morning. Today [the track] kind of took a dip [in speeds] in the middle of the afternoon, for sure. Yeah, I think early draw [for qualifying] will be good. Got to nail it on the first [qualifying attempt], especially with — I think there’s weather tomorrow, so at best one [qualifying] attempt tomorrow. So I think we’re just going to have to play whatever hand we’re dealt and wring it out.”

 

Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda) 2nd fastest: “Yeah, [the] first Fast Friday in my IndyCar career, it was interesting. It was pretty crazy at the beginning because everyone thought it was going to rain around lunch, and then it just didn’t, so the afternoon was very relaxed because we went through, I think, three sets of tires in the first hour, and we only kind of accounted for five [sets of tires] for the whole day. Everyone is working hard, and we have to make sure we find that little bit more than everyone else. Our goal is to make the Fast Nine [drivers who advance to pole qualifying].”

Indianapolis 500 “Fast Friday” Practice

Circuit:                             Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile oval), Indianapolis, IN

2017 Winner:     Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport) 156.395 mph average

Weather:           Mostly cloudy, mild, 71 degrees F

Indianapolis 500 “Fast Friday” Full Field Practice Results:

Ps. Driver       Team Manufacturer Best Speed Notes
1. Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport Honda 231.802  
2. Robert Wickens-R Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 231.732  
3. Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 231.066  
4. Oriol Servia Scuderia Corsa/RLLR Honda 230.247
5. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 229.780  
6. Sebastien Bourdais DCR with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 229.740  
7. Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 229.500  
8. Matheus Leist-R A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 229.365  
9. Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda 229.273  
10. Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 229.235  
11. Gabby Chaves Harding Racing Chevrolet 229.135  
12. Helio Castroneves Team Penske Chevrolet 229.122  
13. Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 229.069  
14. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 228.994  
15. Kyle Kaiser-R Juncos Racing Chevrolet 228.870  
16. Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 228.857  
17. Ed Jones Chip Ganassi Racing              Honda 228.646  
18. Charlie Kimball Carlin Racing Chevrolet 228.524  
19. Jay Howard Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 228.365
20. Danica Patrick Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 228.284  
21. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 228.233  
22. Carlos Munoz Andretti Autosport Honda 228.028  
23. Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 227.889  
24. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 227.782  
25. Conor Daly Dale Coyne/Thom Burns Honda 227.700  
26. Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 227.593  
27. Zachary Claman De Melo-R Dale Coyne Racing                 Honda 227.315  
28. Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 227.314  
29. James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 227.262  
30. JR Hildebrand Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 227242  
31. Pippa Mann Dale Coyne Racing                 Honda 227.226  
32. Max Chilton Carlin Racing Chevrolet 227.089  
33. Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 226.811
34. James Davison A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 226.705  
35. Jack Harvey Michael Shank Racing Honda 226.611