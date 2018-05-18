Friday, 18th May 2018

The Verizon IndyCar Series held one practice session today for the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Practice Results

P1 No. 98 Andretti, Honda – 231.802 mph

P2 No. 6 Wickens, Honda – 231.732 mph

P3 No. 20 Carpenter, Chevrolet – 231.066 mph

P18 No. 23 Fiasp® Chevrolet (Kimball) – 228.524 mph

P32 No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet (Chilton) – 227.089 mph

Charlie Kimball, No. 23 Fiasp® Chevrolet: “Today was about being smart and methodical as we trimmed the car out to qualifying spec with the higher boost level for Fast Friday. The Carlin boys have done an incredible job preparing for this week and really the whole month. They haven’t put a foot wrong with the car and we’ve been able to make progress all week each and every time we go on-track. I have a lot of confidence about where we are heading into this qualifying weekend. I’m excited for what tomorrow and Sunday are going to bring for the No. 23 Fiasp Chevrolet.”

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet: “It was an unusual day today for Fast Friday. We had predicted that the weather would make it a short day, so we got a lot of our running done earlier in the day. We didn’t run the last few hours of Fast Friday actually. We feel comfortable with the car balance, but we don’t know where we are performance-wise because the time of day when people ran made a big difference. I’m feeling confident about where we are and we didn’t want to take any silly risks today with big changes, because we want to make sure the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet is in the show tomorrow.”