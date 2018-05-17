INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 17, 2018) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) co-owner Sam Schmidt, alongside retired United States Navy Admiral (ADM) and the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, James “Sandy” Winnefeld, Jr., announced today the partnership between SPM and S.A.F.E. Project US. S top the A ddiction F atality E pidemic is a national not-for-profit organization committed to creating awareness, prevention, encouraging learning, providing resources and support for drug addiction and overdoses centered around the current opioid epidemic.

The 21st Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command lost a son to opioid addiction which launched he and his family to begin S.A.F.E. Project US to save other families from the same heartache. S.A.F.E.’s branding will be seen on the No. 5 and No. 6 Hondas driven by James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens, respectively, this Memorial Day weekend.

ADM Winnefeld noted, “S.A.F.E. Project US is honored that Schmidt Peterson Motorsports would allocate valuable visibility on board two of its IndyCar entries for this year’s Indianapolis 500 to highlight the importance of reversing the opioid epidemic that is devastating our country, and particularly this region of the United States. We are proud to be part of this team.”

“S.A.F.E. Project US is a no-brainer for us to get behind,” commented Sam Schmidt, co-owner of SPM. “There is a real crisis happening in the United States because of opioid addiction. If we can help shine a light on this destructive problem and provide a platform for ADM Sandy to help spread awareness, we are all in.”

Qualifying for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place this weekend beginning on Saturday, May 19 with the broadcast on ABC at 4:00 p.m. ET. To learn more about S.A.F.E. and how you can help, please visit safeproject.us.