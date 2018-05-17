Harvey leads total number of laps completed with 318

No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda with driver Jack Harvey completes 94 laps during the third practice day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 17 th .

. Top speed clocked as 223.556-mph

Indianapolis, Ind. (17 May 2018) – With the practice days winding down as the intensity increases ahead of qualifying for the 2018 Indianapolis 500, Meyer Shank Racing continued to develop the set up of the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda on Thursday. Three straight days of ideal track conditions have provided the Meyer Shank Racing crew and driver Jack Harvey plenty of track time to test various set up scenarios.

With the possibility of rainy weather looming in the forecast, the team utilized the third day of practice to test a range set ups with both qualifying and the race in mind. Harvey opened the day with a solid run of 19 laps with an initial top speed of 221.958-mph.

After making a few changes, the team’s focus continued to be running in traffic and setting a comfortable pace in a group setting – something that will be essential come race day.

The afternoon hours brought Harvey back out on track as the team set several practice runs with multiple live pit stops before returning to the track for a few short runs. The last 30 minutes of the day saw a lot of track activity as Harvey diced with nearly 20 other cars in the field, maximizing his time spent in traffic.

Six o’clock closed the end of the third day of practice with Harvey completing a total of 94 laps with a top speed of 223.556-mph which was clocked in on Lap 77. Harvey also ended the day having completed more laps than any other driver thus far with 318 laps through the first three days of testing.

“We had a really solid day,” said Harvey of his third day of practice. “Today we had to shift our plan based on what the weather is going to be tomorrow. Our qualifying simulations were pretty decent and we made good progress in the heat of the day. It was another day of progress which is what it’s all about here. The team was looking at all sorts of data points and there is lots to look through tonight. We will just keep trying to do our best and try to get our AutoNation / SiriusXM car to the front.”