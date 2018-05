By Tony DiZinno Just as a quick update to the end-of-day times, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing passed on this quote from JR Hildebrand after his incident today in Turn 3. Hildebrand was checked, cleared and released after contacting the wall exiting Turn 3 and Turn 4. Hildebrand had examined the left rear suspension of the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.