Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Day 1 Report

Team clocks in most laps of Verizon IndyCar field at IMS

No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda driver Jack Harvey completes 107 laps during first practice day on May 15th – most laps of any driver

Top speed clocked as 221.500-mph

Indianapolis, IN- (15 May 2018)- Jack Harvey – driver of the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda was the very first car to clock in the official laps of practice for the 2018 running of the Indianapolis 500. Harvey completed more laps than any other driver with 107 circuits around the 2.5-mile oval on Tuesday. 2018 marks the second year of Indianapolis 500 competition for Meyer Shank Racing and Harvey. The 2015 Freedom 100 winner hopped into his pink chrome Honda IndyCar for two official practice sessions.

With soaring temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions in the forecast, the team made the most of the two-hour morning practice run. Harvey clocked in 40 laps and had an initial top speed of 220.256-mph.

Just over an hour into the three-hour afternoon run and only 17-laps in, the session was yellow flagged for the possibility for severe weather and was immediately put on a 30-minute hold. With thunderstorms just barely missing the speedway, Harvey returned back on track with just over an hour left in the afternoon session. Harvey turned over 67 laps with a top speed of 221.500-mph. At the end of the first day of official practice, Harvey completed 107 total laps.

“So far so good,” said Harvey of his time back on track. “It is a new kit and we didn’t get a bunch of testing so we are down to data crunching. We need to do that earlier in the week so when it comes to qualifying and slightly more critical moments in the weekend, we can trust our numbers. We will continue to chip away and find some speed. In the no-tow speeds we looked ok which is a solid place to be starting, but still need to find that little bit of speed. It’s day one and I am pretty happy!”