Indianapolis, Ind. ( May 14, 2018 ) Gabby Chaves and the Harding Racing Chevrolet finished the Indianapolis Grand Prix in 17th position. After qualifying 22nd, Chaves quickly powered the #88 through the 24-car field to 15thposition on lap 10.

The team ran a different strategy by pitting immediately following a yellow on lap one. Throughout the duration of the race they periodically held the top-five position and were on pace with the top-ten cars in the field during green.

“That was a long race with a lot of green time,” said Gabby Chaves. “I was pretty happy with the changes we made, especially on the red tires. We really struggled for pace on the black tires, so that’s something we’ll have to look at the data and figure out how we improve that aspect of our race. I thought that if it wasn’t for a few mishaps in the pits we’d probably be inside the top-ten. Now we make a few improvements and I’m really looking forward to the best part of this month.”

“We made some positive strides on the weekend as a whole,” said Brian Barnhart.” But we didn’t execute the pit stops in the manner and fashion that we needed to. So unfortunately, every bit of progress made during the race we gave it up every time we get into pit road and that’s just something you can’t afford to do in the Verizon IndyCar series. We’re going to make sure we’re going to focus and execute our pit stops better as we prepare for the Indianapolis 500.