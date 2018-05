Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 13th 2018

Dixon, Wickens Produce Podium Results for Honda at INDYCAR Grand Prix Scott Dixon sets fast race lap, vaults into championship contention with second-place run Robert Wickens continues impressive rookie season, finishes third Road-course event kicks off “Month of May” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 12, 2018) – Scott Dixon rebounded from…