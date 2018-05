Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 12th 2018

CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR GRAND PRIX ROAD COURSE – INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY DRIVER POST QUALIFYING QUOTES MAY 11, 2018 51st Career Pole for 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series Champion-Now 3rd All-Time INDIANAPOLIS (May 11, 2018) – Will Power put the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet on pole for the fifth…