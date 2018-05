Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 12th 2018

Robert Wickens qualifies second for Saturday’s 85-lap Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course event Sebastien Bourdais and James Hinchcliffe will start third and fourth for Honda INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 11, 2018) – Robert Wickens again belied his status as a Verizon IndyCar Series rookie, qualifying second for Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix. Wickens piloted his Schmidt…