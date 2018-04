Heavy rain suspends Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on 23rd lap BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Sunday, April 22, 2018) – Heavy rain pounded Barber Motorsports Park throughout the day and forced suspension of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America’s First on Lap 23. The race will be completed starting at noon ET…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.