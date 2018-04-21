Leeds, Ala. (April 20, 2018) Harding Racing has added key personnel to the team’s senior management this week between the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Vince Kremer joins the team as vice president of operations along with Gerald Tyler as technical director.

The team is excited to add these experienced members to their lineup starting this weekend for the fourth race of the Verizon IndyCar 2018 season. Vince Kremer was previously vice president of operations for the Verizon IndyCar Series. He will now work closely with team president Barnhart and team manager Larry Curry.

“It was easy for me to make the decision to get back on the competition side,” said Kremer. “I have always been a racer and a competitor. I did the officiating for a while, but at heart I am a racer and not an official.”

Kremer worked with Brian Barnhart and Al Unser Jr. when they were at Team Penske, but he has never worked with owner of Harding Racing, Mike Harding.

“The first time I met Mike Harding, it was like we had known each other for a long time,” said Kremer. “It was a very comfortable feeling, and it was nice being a part of a small group where everyone is part of the solution. I’m really looking forward to moving up on the grid and getting on the podium. I have had the unique pleasure of bringing a first win to a team, and I’m very excited to do that again.”

Team president Brian Barnhart feels these additions will help the team moving forward. Gerald Tyler has decades of motorsports experience and he will work directly with lead engineer, Matt Curry.

“The biggest thing we are looking at is anytime you have the opportunity to add depth and quality people to your staff, you look forward to that opportunity,” said Barnhart. “We have done that with both Vince and Gerald. Gerald will add tremendous depth to our engineering department and brings a lot of expertise and knowledge in that arena. Vince is a great manager and great operational logistics person. He will also be a tremendous asset to the race team.”

“I know Harding Racing is a new team that’s a little bit behind the more established teams in the paddock,” said Gerald Tyler. “So, I’m very excited to join a good group of guys around here and work with Gabby Chaves. We know we have a big challenge ahead, but we’re determined to do our best to build a positive team culture and strong foundation to be successful in the Verizon IndyCar Series.”