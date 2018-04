Alexander Rossi clears the field in knockout qualifying Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal also advance to final qualifying round Seven Honda drivers to start from top-10 positions LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 14, 2018) – Alexander Rossi took his Andretti Autosport Honda to the pole today in qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach,…



