Reigning series champion Josef Newgarden coming off stirring win ᴏ Driver of No. 1 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet atop standings Chevrolet has won two of the past three races on 1.968-mile course ᴏ Team Chevy notched podium sweeps in 2015 and ’16 races Tested Chevy engine is powering the new universal aero kit ᴏ 2.2-liter…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.