Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach – Streets of Long Beach, California Round 3 of 17 in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series     DATE:                                      Friday – Sunday, April 13-15, 2018 PRACTICE BROADCASTS:       Live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com with analysis from the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network (AAPIRN) and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar) on…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Log In Register