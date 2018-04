Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, April 7th 2018

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix – ISM Raceway Verizon IndyCar Series RAHAL AND SATO TO START 12TH AND 13TH IN THE DESERT DIAMOND WEST VALLEY CASINO PHOENIX GRAND PRIX POLE: Sebastien Bourdais 2-lap avg. speed of 188.539 mph (L1: 19.5034, L2: 19.5251) 12th: Graham Rahal …