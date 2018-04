By Steve Wittich Charlie Kimball led the final practice session before tomorrow’s 250 lap Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway with a lap of 179.797mph. Kimball’s strategist, Davey Hamilton, told Jake Query from the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network that the quick lap was done on a qualifying simulation….



