Bourdais, Honda take Phoenix Pole Sebastien Bourdais follows up season-opening St. Petersburg win with Phoenix pole Honda drivers claim six of top 10 qualifying spots Saturday night contest, first oval race of 2018, starts at 9 p.m. EDT AVONDALE, Ariz. (April 6, 2018) – Sebastien Bourdais, winner of last month’s season-opening Grand Prix of St….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.