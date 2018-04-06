SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS

NO.18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix – April 6-7, 2018

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan driver Sebastien Bourdais is coming off a dramatic win in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, FL. Bourdais, who started 14th was helped by a solid strategy, drove a smart patient racing and led 30 laps. On the second to last lap of the race, Bourdais was in third place. He then demonstrated why his is consisted one of the best drivers every to race in the IndyCar Series. Using his tremendous race craft and savvy, Bourdais gapped himself to the leaders and when they came in contact with each other, Bourdais was able to slip through and take the victory. This is the second season in a row that Bourdais has opened the season with a victory in the city where he resides. Bourdais stands at the top of the championship standings with 51 points.

Sebastien Bourdais quotes:

“Obviously, winning at St. Petersburg to open the season is big! It is always great to start a season with a good result. I am not a big believer in momentum, but the Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan SealMaster team knows that if we keep digging, working hard, as a group we can achieve the results we want. We did not get as much pre-season testing as some other teams, but we did test at Phoenix with the new aero kits in February. We know there are going to be challenges, but I am confident we can put a competitive car on the track this weekend.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix will be Bourdais’ 173 rd Verizon IndyCar Series start, third at Phoenix and 35 th on an oval.

Verizon IndyCar Series start, third at Phoenix and 35 on an oval. In two previous starts at Phoenix, Bourdais has a best starting position of 10 th (2017) and a best finish of eighth (2016).

(2017) and a best finish of eighth (2016). In 172 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 33 pole positions (tied for seventh).

Of Bourdais’ 34 career oval starts, 26 have come in the last six years (25 in last five years).

Bourdais has made 27 IndyCar oval starts (includes 2005 Indy 500) with a best qualifying of effort of fourth at Fontana in 2013. His best finish is a victory at Milwaukee in 2015. It was his first oval win since 2006 also at Milwaukee.

Bourdais made seven oval starts in Champ Cars earning four victories: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas in 2004 and 2005; Milwaukee 2006 and capturing three poles: Lausitz, 2003; Las Vegas 2005 and Milwaukee in 2006.

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

He competed in 27 Formula One races (2008-2009) and is an accomplished sports car racer having won the GT Le Mans class in 2017, the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours in the GTE Pro category (from the pole), the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans in 2015 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2014 (was runner-up in 2015). He has another pole and three runner-up finishes (2007, 2009 and 2011) at Le Mans.

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Career Statistics Seasons 12 Top-Five 72 Career Starts 172 Top-10 104 Wins 37 Poles 33 Podium 55 Laps Led 2,561 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 1 Top-10 1 Wins 1 Poles 0 Podiums 1 Laps Led 30 Top-Five 1 Phoenix Statistics Number of Starts 2 Best Finish 8 (2016) 2017 Q/S/F 10/10/19 Best Start 10 (2017) 2016 Q/S/F 15/15/8

Race Broadcast:

The second race of the 2018 Version IndyCar Series will be the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix, April 6-7, at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, AZ. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 9:00 p.m. ET. It is also available on radio: XM 209 and IMS IndyCar Radio as well as online: IndyCar.com and Verizon IndyCar 15 app.