Expected inclement weather has forced the postponement of the Verizon IndyCar Series testing for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil to Monday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 2 on the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Manufacturer testing, INDYCAR Open Testing and Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher Testing on the oval…

