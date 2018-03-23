Expected inclement weather has forced the postponement of the Verizon IndyCar Series testing for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil to Monday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 2 on the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Manufacturer testing, INDYCAR Open Testing and Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher Testing on the oval…



