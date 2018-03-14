New Indianapolis 500 Premium Club Area Planned in Turn 3 To Accommodate High Demand

All Suites Sold Out for 2018 Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 – A new premium viewing area will be constructed outside Turn 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, offering an all-inclusive Race Day experience for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

The Turn 3 Club is being offered in response to increased demand for premium seating and hospitality at IMS. Suites are sold out for Indianapolis 500 Race Day, while limited availability remains in the Hulman Terrace Club. Hospitality and premium sales are well ahead of the pace from 2017, with demand mirroring that from the landmark 100th Running in 2016.

Demand for Reserved Seats also is stronger than for the 101st Running last May, won by Takuma Sato before one of the largest Race Day crowds in decades. Sales in February 2018 were significantly greater than those during the same month in 2017, as momentum and anticipation – boosted by the new “This Is May” campaign – continue to build for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12 and the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on Sunday, May 27.

“The Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil continues in its second century to show its strength as the world’s greatest spectator sporting event,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Demand for this year’s race is very strong, with suites sold out and ticket sales continuing to outpace last year. Adding the Turn 3 Club as a new way to experience the Indy 500 gives another option for our fans who want that traditional race experience with more than just a grandstand seat.”

The Turn 3 Club, located on the outside of the famed 2.5-mile oval, will provide these amenities:

•Spectacular views of the track from an elevated Turn 3 location

•Pairing with a Reserved Seat in the North Vista for each customer

•All-inclusive food, beer and wine, with liquor available for purchase

•Tented deck area with tables and limited seating

•Parking passes in the North 40 Lot, with one pass for every four tickets purchased

•Souvenir event program for each customer

•Dedicated restroom facilities

•Live TV and audio feed

Tickets to the Turn 3 Club are $750 each. Existing Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil Race Day ticket holders can upgrade to the Turn 3 Club for $700 each.

Prices will increase closer to May, so interested race goers are encouraged to purchase soon at www.ims.com/turn3club or the IMS Ticket Office.

Fans looking for a ticket to every racing event at IMS can also purchase a limited number of seats left in the Hulman Terrace Club. Located on the outside of the front straightaway just past the Turn 4 exit, the club features premium stadium seating, a private area for food and beverage, and tickets to every day of track action in May along with the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and Red Bull Air Race World Championship. For more information, click here.

Fans can email ticketsales@brickyard.com to discuss purchase option in either the Turn 3 Club or Hulman Terrace Club.