VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG QUALIFYING REPORT 03.10.18 The checkered flag has flown over a controversial qualifying session at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Despite having the speed to advance, both Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi were issued penalties for qualifying interference, negating their fast times and dropping the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.