INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, March 2, 2018 – All 33 starting drivers in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil will be honored Monday, May 28 during the Victory Celebration, which will be televised in Central Indiana by WRTV (RTV6). Longtime RTV6 Sports Director Dave Furst will host the Victory Celebration, which starts at 6 p.m. (ET) at the JW Marriott…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.