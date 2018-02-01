Single day tickets to the 2018. Four additional racing series were also announced for theevent held on the 1.8-mile, temporary waterfront circuit in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla.

Headlined by the Verizon IndyCar Series , the green flag will drop on 11 total races during theFirestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend. The 110-lap IndyCar feature is set for Sunday, March 11 , with an approximate start time of 12:30 p.m. EDT . Reminiscent of and inspired by the popular open-wheel cars from the early 1990s, t his will be the debut event of the new, sleeker Indy car aerodynamic body kits into competition for the 2018 season.

“Preparations for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are at full speed, and the process of building the track, Yacht Club, grandstands and suites will begin in less than two weeks,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Anticipation is building for both the drivers and race fans, and for every racing series running on our weekend schedule, this event is their season opener to begin another season.”

In addition to the Verizon IndyCar Series, joining the open-wheel line-up are the sports’ future stars racing in the Mazda Road to Indy development ladder series, including Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda. All three of these series will hold doubleheader races. The Pirelli World Challenge Championship features two separate race classes of homologated showroom-style production vehicles: GT, GTA and GT Cup classes in one race and GTS in another, encompassing four of the weekend’s races.

Another race during the weekend is the 6th Annual Firestone Grand Prix 5K Run presented by Modern Business Associates benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. This run or walk event is held on the race track on Friday, March 9 , and will start at 6:15 p.m. Registration is open at gpstpete5k.com .

The SpeedZone, located near Turns 5 and 6 by the Firestone Bridge, will be full of merchandise vendors to pick up the newest racing gear and interactive displays for adults and children. Two new features are WaterVentures known as “Florida’s Learning Lab” and the Kennedy Space Center (NASA). Andersen RacePark located in nearby North Palmetto, Fla., will have karts on site for spectators to ride for an additional fee. Gasoline Alley is an additional fan area near pitlane featuring more vendors and exhibitors.