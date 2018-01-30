Indianapolis 500 Green Flag Begins Global Journey to Race Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 – The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil will travel the world this year, visiting unique settings and events, as part of the inaugural Green Flag Relay leading to Race Day, Sunday, May 27.

The flag made its first stop Tuesday, Jan. 23, visiting the NASDAQ in New York’s Times Square as Hulman Motorsports Senior Vice President of Events Allison Melangton closed the markets for the day. See images and more, by clicking here.

Last weekend, the flag was with Andretti Autosport driver and 100th Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi as he visited the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida, and recorded a special video for Indy 500 fans. Click here to see the video.

“Watching the Green Flag drop on Indy 500 Race Day is a moment our fans wait for all year,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “For everyone who loves Race Day, the Green Flag has come to symbolize high speeds, breathtaking competition, iconic tradition and pageantry, and so much more. Fans are going to enjoy seeing the flag embraced at so many meaningful venues and events this year as the countdown to the Indy 500 continues.”

Fans can follow the flag’s adventures via www.IMS.com/GreenFlagRelay, which will feature an interactive map with pictures, video and more. On social media, the campaign can be tracked using the hashtag #GreenFlagRelay. Stay tuned to see more exciting locations unveiled.

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil is scheduled for noon (ET)Sunday, May 27. Visit IMS.com to buy tickets and for more information.