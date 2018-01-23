ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 23, 2018) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Chevrolet for the upcoming event on March 9-11, 2018. For the fifth consecutive year, Chevrolet will serve as the official truck and have a strong on site presence both on and off the racetrack.

For Chevrolet in its seventh Verizon IndyCar Series season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg serves as the 2018 opener as well as the highly anticipated debut of the new Dallara IR-12 chassis featuring a more aggressive, sleeker universal aerodynamic body kit into competition. The event also offers Chevrolet the opportunity to showcase its 2018 vehicle lineup.

“The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg offers an exciting consumer facing platform for Chevrolet to kick off the 2018 IndyCar season,” said Michael Stouffer, Marketing Manager Verizon IndyCar Series for Chevrolet Racing. “Our partnership with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a key component to our Verizon IndyCar Series program. This event is geared to give fans the ultimate experience throughout the weekend. It provides us the opportunity to introduce the 2018 Chevy driver lineup and give fans a great interactive experience with our current vehicle portfolio, performance parts and accessories.”

A full schedule of appearances by Team Chevy IndyCar drivers at these exhibits will be announced soon to race fans.

Chevrolet has won the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in five out of its six starts since re-entering the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2012. The Chevy 2.2-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine has powered Helio Castroneves (2012), James Hinchcliffe (2013), Will Power (2014) to victories as well as back-to-back checkered flags for Juan Pablo Montoya (2015 and 2016).

“Chevrolet has been a tremendous supporter of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and their drivers and teams have had great success on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn downtown street circuit,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Chevrolet’s interactive displays are always a fan favorite. We really appreciate Chevrolet’s contributions to making this a world-class race weekend.”

In addition to a strong brand presence of trackside and spectator signage, Chevrolet provides the official vehicles used by event staff. Plus, the “Bowtie Brand” serves as the official pace car and safety vehicle during the on track action.

Tickets to the 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale now at gpstpete.com or by phone at 877-725-8849. Registrations are now open for the annual 5K Run presented by MBA benefiting the Police Athletic League on March 9, 2018, at gpstpete5k.com.