Photo Credit: ConnectWise® ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 18, 2018) – ConnectWise, a global software company based in Tampa, Florida, has joined as a partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The March 9-11th event will be its first involvement in the annual motorsports festival and with the motorsports industry in general. “Success at the Firestone…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.