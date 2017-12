INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 14, 2017) – As announced in early October, reigning Indianapolis 500 champions Andretti Autosport team will enter the Australia Supercars Championship partnered with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports. The newly formed Walkinshaw Andretti United will enter competition in 2018 and has today unveiled the team’s new logo. The new brand identity features strong connections…



