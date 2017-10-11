TICKETS FOR 2018 FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST PETERSBURG

ARE ON SALE NOW FOR RENEWAL CUSTOMERS

Public Sales Will Begin November 15

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (October 11, 2017) – Race fans who were on hand at this March’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg can be the first to do so again for the 2018 event. The exclusive renewal period for these customers is open now through November 14. General public sales will begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Pricing remains unchanged for the 2018 event for all ticket options. Renewal customers who purchase a three-day reserved seating get automatic enrollment in the Champions Club when placing their order now through November 14 at 9 p.m. EST.

“The 2017 event was our best yet, and it won’t be long before the Verizon IndyCar Season is back in action at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and chief executive officer of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are pleased to announce that ticket pricing for 2018 will be the same as this year, and the return of the Champions Club offers superb access and exclusive benefits for our most loyal fans.”

The Champions Club offers exclusive benefits and event access, including a souvenir credential with lanyard, complementary Verizon IndyCar Series paddock passes, access to the pre-race grid walk, discounts on official event merchandise, an opportunity to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track, and many other experiences. Additional discounts and surprise benefits will be revealed leading up to the 2018 event.

Ticket sales during the renewal period are available to customers who purchased three-day grandstand seats for the 2017 race. These customers can reserve the same seats as last year or possibly upgrade their location. The 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the event’s 14th annual edition, takes place March 9-11. Renewals are available online at gpstpete.com or by phone at 1-877-725-8849 with pricing starting at $105 for Reserved Grandstand Seating. For full ticket pricing and event information, visit gpstpete.com.