Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, September 17th 2017

Points leader Newgarden wins Sonoma pole with record lap SONOMA, California (Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series points leader Josef Newgarden withstood constant pressure from his nearest championship competitors, setting a track record to win the Verizon P1 Award in GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma qualifying. Newgarden earned his first pole of…