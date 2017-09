VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES GoPro GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA QUALIFYING REPORT 09.16.17 For the first time in 2017, all four Andretti Autosport Hondas advanced together to the second round of qualifying. The field of 22 will take the green flag for tomorrow’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at 6:50 p.m. ET. Coverage of the 85-lap race will be available live…



