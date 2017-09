Points leader Newgarden shows plenty of speed in Sonoma practice SONOMA, California (Friday, September 15, 2017) – Championship leader Josef Newgarden led both practice sessions on the opening day of GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma activities as the Team Penske driver looks to close in on his first Verizon IndyCar Series title. Holding a…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.