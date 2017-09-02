VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR GRAND PRIX AT THE GLEN

QUALIFYING REPORT

09.02.17

No. 98 NAPA AUTO PARTS / Curb Honda

STARTING POSITION: 1st

QUALIFYING TIME: 01:22.4639

Recorded his first career pole position, clinching the top time on the final lap of the session

“[The last lap] was the big lap we needed. The lap before was pretty good, but they came on the radio and said, ‘you need at least a tenth.’ So, we went for it, dug deep. The NAPA AUTO PARTS Andretti Honda has been so good since we rolled off, we’ve never been lower than fifth. It’s amazing to finally accomplish this, especially on the back of the announcement on Friday, and I think it’s been a long time coming, so it’s just nice to finally get that. The whole team has been working so hard, and they deserve this. I’m really proud of the whole 98 effort right now.”

No. 26 MilitaryToMotorsports.com Honda

STARTING POSITION: 4th

QUALIFYING TIME: 01:22.5660

Made his fifth Firestone Fast Six appearance of 2017

“We tested here a few weeks ago to learn different philosophies. It seems to be working well for the team. Ryan [Hunter-Reay] and Marco [Andretti] have been very competitive this weekend, and we all feel very positive. In the end, I want to say congrats to Alexander [Rossi]. He did a tremendous job to beat us all. A bit of a shame that we got beaten by a tenth [of a second]. The entire Andretti Autosport team worked together and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

No. 28 DHL Honda

STARTING POSITION: 7th

QUALIFYING TIME: 01:22.9854

Missed the Firestone Fast Six by just .0032 after a strong showing all day in the DHL Honda

“Just two-hundredths of a second would have put us fifth – two hundredths of a second. It just shows how tight this series is. You always have to get the max out of every corner. We were just on the wrong side of it today. That was really close – really we wanted be in that Fast Six so we could continue to improve the DHL car. We’ll have to go get them tomorrow – we can do that from seventh.”

No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda

STARTING POSITION: 20th

QUALIFYING TIME: 01:24.1779

“We obviously wanted better out of qualifying today, but I’m struggling in the high-speed corners so the result is on me. The teammates have shown good speeds — and congrats to Alex on his pole, that was a mega lap — but I just haven’t been able to put it together. We’ll look at everything tonight and may have to get creative with strategy tomorrow, and will have to see what the weather brings. We’re starting P20 so we’re down, but we’re not out.”