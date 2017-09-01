NAPA AUTO PARTS AND ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi will continue to pilot the NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda with Andretti Autosport

INDIANAPOLIS (Fri., Sept. 1, 2017) – A partnership renewal between five-time Indianapolis 500 champions Andretti Autosport and NAPA AUTO PARTS will see Alexander Rossi return to the cockpit of an Andretti Autosport machine as part of a multi-year agreement starting in 2018.

“It’s great to have NAPA AUTO PARTS return in support of Alexander and the team. NAPA has been a fantastic partner, and we look forward to building on the success of the relationship,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “Alexander has been a great ambassador both on and off the track and, with only two years of IndyCar experience, he’s proven that he is a true competitor as well.”

The 10-race, co-primary sponsorship will return the familiar blue and yellow NAPA AUTO PARTS livery to the car of 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Rossi as he enters his third season of Verizon IndyCar Series competition.

“NAPA is pleased to continue its partnership with Andretti Autosport and Alexander Rossi,” said Gaylord Spencer, NAPA’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “As you know, this partnership began in May 2016 taking the NAPA colors into the winner’s circle at the 100th Running of the Indy 500, what an incredible experience. Moving into 2017, the partnership expanded and is now continuing to grow. We’re excited to continue this relationship with Alexander, the Andretti organization and the IndyCar fan base.”

“As always, this silly season is a challenging one for everyone involved, but I am very thankful to have such incredible support from Andretti Autosport, NAPA AUTO PARTS and Honda,” said Rossi. “The improvements that we have made this year and the relationships that I have built within the team over the past two seasons created the foundation for a very exciting future.

“On top of this, I’m very excited about the future of INDYCAR and where the whole series is headed. With the new car for next year, it is bound to be even more competitive and exciting than in years past and this is something that I am very proud to be a part of. It is an honor to race alongside such talented drivers and teams and I feel truly blessed in having the opportunity to showcase what I am capable of.”

Rossi becomes the third driver confirmed to the Andretti stable for 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series competition, joining fellow Americans and current teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti.

Rossi, Hunter-Reay and Andretti will join teammate Takuma Sato and the remainder of the IndyCar field Sunday at Watkins Glen International for Round 16 of the Verizon IndyCar Series championship. The 60-lap event will broadcast live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.