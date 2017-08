Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, August 27th 2017

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park Race: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Date: August 26, 2017 No. 1 Menards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud Start: 4th Finish: 3rd Status: Running Laps Completed: 248/248 Laps Led: 13 Points Position (deficit): 4th (-43 pts.) Recap: Simon Pagenaud had the inside track to…