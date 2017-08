Ed Carpenter, JR Hildebrand Eager to Continue ECR’s Streak Podium Finishes on Short Ovals SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 22, 2017) – Race Preview After finishing in the Top 3 in the first two short oval races of the year, Ed Carpenter Racing is eager to make it three-for-three this weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park. ECR…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.