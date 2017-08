LEXINGTON, Ohio (Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017) – One thing is certain following another successful test of the new Verizon IndyCar Series universal aero kit: Any misconception of drivers not earning their keep in the cockpit will be put to rest in 2018. The new aero kit – developed by chassis supplier Dallara and set to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.