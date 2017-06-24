“What They’re Saying” from KOHLER Grand Prix qualifying SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion): “It’s a great day for the team. I think it’s Helio’s (Castroneves) 50th pole. Congratulations to him. We seemed to have missed it in the (Firestone) Fast Six. I was pretty happy with the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.