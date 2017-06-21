INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – The nation’s most prestigious and longest-running all-Corvette show, Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA, will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from June 22-24.

“The Granddaddy of Corvette Shows,” Bloomington Gold will showcase a one-of-a-kind display of 1967 Corvettes and feature Corvettes from all other years throughout the IMS infield.

New and used Corvettes will be available for purchase, and attendees will be encouraged to visit the more than 200 Corvette-specialty vendors at the event.

Open each day from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA show at IMS will feature a wide variety of additional attractions, including:

– Gold certification: Visitors may watch Corvettes being judged for Bloomington Gold’s prestigious Gold certification and the highly coveted Benchmark.

– The 1967 Gold Collection will present 37 of some of the rarest 1967 Corvettes in the world.

– Track laps: Corvette owners may drive on the IMS oval at 60 mph. Stop by the Bloomington Gold track office during the show for availability. NOTE: The track office is in the IMS infield just south of the Alley Café near Gasoline Alley.

– Kiss the Bricks: All drivers participating in track laps will have a photo op kissing the bricks at 2:15 p.m. Thursday and again at 9:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

– 2018 Corvette-Chevrolet will be present with eight different models/colors of the 2018 Corvette.

– Chevy Ride-n-Drive: All Chevrolet cars on the market will be available for test drives.

– Autocross: Corvette owners may drive on a course in the IMS infield – five runs for $25 per car. Purchase at Bloomington Gold track office.

– GoldSpeed: The IMS road course also may be experienced as a passenger with a professional race car driver. Free for Ride-n-Drive participants.

– Buy or sell: Corvettes of all ages will be available for sale.

– At 5 p.m. Saturday, Bloomington Gold’s Gold Tour will leave the track for an 18-mile course along Indiana roads. More than 1,000 Corvettes will participate. Cost is $10 per Corvette, and advance registration is required onsite at the track office.

– Block Party in downtown Speedway: After the tour Saturday night, participants will return to downtown Speedway, where many restaurant owners are offering discounts. This is free to attend. Come see the many different Corvettes starting at about 5:30 p.m.

– Tech talk: GM-certified technician Paul Koerner will offer Corvette Technology 101 classes. Sign up online at Bloomingtongold.com.

– John Kraman with Mecum Auctions will give insights into the auction process, also part of GoldSchool.

– Three Corvette Cutaways (see-through) will be on display in the plaza, offering great learning tools for Corvette hobbyists.

For more information on the Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA show at IMS, including a complete schedule of events, visit the organization’s website at Bloomingtongold.com.

This event is open to the public. A three-day pass to the Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA show is available for $60 in advance on bloomingtongold.com. Single-day admission tickets are $25 day of the event.