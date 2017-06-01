ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT AND MAGNETI MARELLI CONTINUE THEIR PARTNERSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS (June 1, 2017) – On the heels of Takuma Sato’s thrilling win at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 and heading into the Verizon IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix this weekend, Andretti Autosport announce the continuation of their partnership with Magneti Marelli. Magneti Marelli, an advanced systems and component supplier for the automotive industry, will support Andretti Autosport in different motorsports competitions for the second consecutive year.

Magneti Marelli will be the Primary Sponsor of Marco Andretti and the No. 27 Magneti Marelli Honda for the Verizon IndyCar Series double-header weekend on Belle Isle in Detroit, June 2–4. Additionally, Magneti Marelli will serve as an Associate Sponsor for the third-generation racer at all remaining races during the 2017 Series season.

Through the partnership, Magneti Marelli and Andretti Autosport will continue their mutually beneficial technical collaboration that has resulted in the development of know-how and engineering solutions aimed at optimizing the race team’s performance. In particular, Magneti Marelli and Andretti Technologies, the advanced engineering and innovation arm of Andretti Autosport, have teamed up to develop a specific solution for the electric powertrain as used by the MS Amlin Andretti team in the FIA Formula E Championship.

“As a global leader in automotive technology and innovation, Magneti Marelli brings strong technical resources and engineering expertise that will further enhance our race operations and on-track performance,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “We are happy to have extended our partnership and to welcome Magneti Marelli onto the No. 27 car starting in Detroit this weekend.”

Rounds 7 and 8 of Verizon IndyCar Series competition kick off Friday with the upcoming double-header weekend on the street of Detroit, Michigan. The fierce competition of the championship can be seen live with ESPN on ABC Saturday and Sunday, with broadcast times at 3:30 p.m. ET both days. To keep up on all things Andretti and follow along with the racing action, be sure to follow @FollowAndrettiand keep up with #IndyCar via Twitter.

The MS Amlin Andretti Formula E team will next head to Berlin for Round 7 on June 10. To stay up to date on the electrifying action, follow the MS Amlin Andretti suite of social media channels and learn how to watch each ePrix lap at http://www.fiaformulae.com/en/ championship/tv-schedule.