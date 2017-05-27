INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 27, 2017) – Surging global interest in the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race and the Verizon IndyCar Series was exemplified by the announcement Thursday in Beijing that INDYCAR has signed three Chinese outlets to broadcast races and otherwise promote the series starting with Sunday’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

“This is huge for INDYCAR and we hope it is viewed the same way by motorsports fans in China,” said Stephen Starks, INDYCAR vice president of promoter relations. “It’s a big step toward the development of the sport in China, of which we have for a long time wanted to play an important part.”

Tencent, China’s largest internet platform, will have live telecasts of selected Verizon IndyCar Series races, including the Indianapolis 500 and the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Tencent will also provide on-demand options plus highlights and features.

High Sport will carry on-demand options of races to be determined, plus highlights and features. Also, Guangdong TV will show highlights and features. The agreements were aided by Mitime Group, a sports organization and subsidiary of Geely, a Chinese auto manufacturer.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, the parent of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said the announcement could be a precursor for the Verizon IndyCar Series to race one day in China.

“Someday we hope to race internationally, and possibly in China, which is very important to us,” said Miles. “The signing of this partnership is a terrific first step in presenting INDYCAR racing to the Chinese people.”

In addition to the new agreement in China, the following countries/regions and networks will air Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 either live or on delay:

Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands – ESPN

Austria – Sport 1

Belgium – BeTV

Brazil – BAND

Canada – Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Caribbean – ESPN

Czech Republic – Nova Sport

Finland – Elisa Viihde Sport

France – Canal +

Germany – Sport 1

Greece – Nova Sports

Hungary – Digi Sports

Israel – One Sports

Italy – Sky Sports

Japan – Gaora

Latin America (excluding Brazil) – ESPN

Netherlands – Ziggo Sports

Middle East and North Africa – OSN

Romania – Digi Sports

Portugal – Sport TV

Russia and CIS – Viasat Sport

Serbia & ex-Yugoslavia – Arena Sports

Slovakia – Nova Sport

South Africa – Supersport

Spain – Movistar

Switzerland – Sport 1

Sub-Saharan Africa – Kwese Sports

United Kingdom – BT Sport