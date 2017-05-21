ED CARPENTER EARNS FRONT ROW START FOR THE 101ST RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

Third Front Row Start For Carpenter in Past Five Years; Hildebrand Earns Highest Career Indy 500 Qualifying Position With 6th

JR HILDEBRAND (No. 21 Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet), Qualified 6th: “Our run was good! I felt like we got almost as much out of it as we could. I’m very happy for the ECR guys to be running the Preferred Freezer Services car again this year. It’s our best starting position this year in what has been a challenging couple of days. I’m also excited for the team to be able to put two cars in the top six. Personally, we could have been a spot or two better with a better fourth lap, but we’re starting on the outside of the second row and it’s a place I think we can compete and win the race from. I’m really looking forward to the race –the statistics say today doesn’t really matter, but it’s always nice to be up towards the front.”