Two Day Qualifying Format Begins at 11 A.M. ET Saturday (SPEEDWAY, Ind.) May 19, 2017 – Qualifying Preview A tricky weather week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway continued today wih a hot and humid Fast Friday that was then interrupted by rain midday. By 4 p.m., the track was dry and Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.