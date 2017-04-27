Hollywood Stars Coming to IMS for Special Red Carpet Screening of New ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’ Movie on May 12 Actress Silverstone, Author Kinney To Wave Green Flag for INDYCAR Grand Prix IINDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, April 27, 2017 – Hollywood will come to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday evening, May 12, as a special, pre-release red carpet screening of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” will be shown in Pagoda Plaza during the INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend. The film, scheduled for national release on Friday, May 19, is the fourth movie based upon the wildly popular children’s book series by author Jeff Kinney. Among the celebrities attending the screening will be “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” stars Alicia Silverstone, who plays the character Susan Heffley, and Jason Ian Drucker, who plays the “Wimpy Kid” character Greg Heffley. Others in attendance will include director David Bowers and author Kinney. The group will stick around to see the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series in person Saturday, May 13, with Silverstone and Kinney waving the green flag for the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Author Kinney also will hold an open book signing Saturdaymorning prior to the race near Pagoda Plaza. Friday evening’s event starts at 7:30 p.m., with a variety of family-friendly activities taking place in advance of the 8:30 p.m. screening of the highly anticipated 20th Century Fox film. Tickets for the family-friendly event are free, but very limited. Tickets will be distributed through the IMS Kids Club and INDYCAR Nation fan communities, media and social media promotions and at upcoming IMS events. More details will be shared at IMS.com/WimpyKid and via social media as they become available. “The addition of a red-carpet screening for ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’ further enhances the INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend as one of the best family-oriented events of the year in Indianapolis,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s a perfect fit and a great honor for us to host this event featuring the stars from such a popular movie and book series on both Friday and Saturday.” In “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” a Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to become famous. Based on one of the best-selling book series of all time, this family cross-country adventure turns into an experience the Heffleys will never forget. The INDYCAR Grand Prix kicks off the Greatest Month in Racing on Saturday, May 13 with Verizon IndyCar Series action on the IMS road course. Races in all four Mazda Road to Indy ladder series also will take place during the May 12-13 event, providing a full schedule of exciting open-wheel action. Kids 15 and under are free both days of the INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend-and at all IMS racing events- in General Admission areas when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Fans will be allowed to walk on the track after the race Saturday, sharing in the celebration, experiencing the famous IMS circuit and kissing the famous Yard of Bricks. Another popular, family-friendly addition to the INDYCAR Grand Prix this year is infield camping, with great views of the road course for race weekend. Infield locations are nearly sold out, so fans should hurry to reserve their spot at IMS.com. Visit IMS.com to buy tickets and learn more about the INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 12-13 and 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 28.