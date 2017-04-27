INDIANAPOLIS (April 27, 2017) – Seattle-based all natural beef jerky company Oberto, along with Circle K, will take over the paint scheme of Marco Andretti’s No. 27 Honda-powered Indy car for Saturday’s 250-lap Verizon IndyCar Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.

“Oberto has been a strong partner for us on the Global Rallycross front, and we’re excited to welcome them to our IndyCar program as well as Marco’s primary sponsor for Phoenix,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “We’re looking forward to success for Oberto and Circle K on two fronts this weekend – with Marco in Phoenix, and Scott Speed in Memphis.”

Andretti, 30, enters Phoenix 17th in the driver points standings as he prepares for his 187th Verizon IndyCar Series career start. The Pennsylvania native sits just 10 laps away from 1,000 career laps lead and holds 89 top-10 finishes.

“As Oberto continues to expand our footprint in the racing community, we are thrilled that our partnership with Andretti – one of the greatest names in racing – is growing,”said Tom Hernquist, CEO of Oberto Brands. “We are excited to have the Andretti family help us deliver our message and further educate consumers on the power of our all-natural Oberto products. Their dedication to the racing industry and the efforts they put in both on and off the track perfectly exemplifies what we stand for here at Oberto.”

“The Circle K partnership with Andretti Autosport dates to 2011; we’ve been thrilled to be part of some of the team’s biggest moments, including Ryan Hunter-Reay’s championship in 2012 and numerous race wins,” said Al Wilkinson, Director of Marketing, Circle K Arizona Division. “We are looking forward to welcoming Marco to our Tolleson store Thursday to meet fans and cheering him on to victory at Phoenix Raceway Saturday.”

Fans can meet Marco Andretti from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST Thursday at Circle K, located at 11450 W. Southern Avenue, Tolleson, Arizona. Round 4 of Verizon IndyCar Series competition goes green with Arizona’s setting sun at Phoenix International Raceway Saturday, with live broadcast on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET.

For more information, visit AndrettiAutosport.com and Oberto.com, and join Oberto on Facebook at Facebook.com/ObertoBeefJerky.