Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Results Sunday of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Verizon IndyCar Series event at the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.