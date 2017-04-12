INDIANAPOLIS (April 12, 2017) – Michael Shank Racing will team with Andretti Autosport to campaign the No. 50 Michael Shank Racing with Andretti Autosport Honda/Dallara with driver Jack Harvey for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The collaboration marks the newest chapter for Columbus, Ohio-based Mike Shank, who competed as a driver in…
Michael Shank Racing Set for Indianapolis 500 with Jack Harvey for Andretti Autosport
